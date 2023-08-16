Police Commissioner admits little progress made recently in last year’s double murders

- Advertisement -

Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney has admitted that not much progress has been made in recent times regarding investigations into the two double murders that shocked the nation last year.

On July 20, 2022, the lifeless bodies of Golden Grove couple Pia and Tyrone Baptiste were discovered in their home with gunshot wounds about their bodies, while two Mexican nationals were also found dead with gunshot wounds after a shooting incident at Pillar Rock on September 8.

Those incidents left both ‘usually peaceful’ communities in a state of shock and disbelief, and also contributed to a rise in gun-related and overall crimes.

Investigations were immediately launched by the police into both, but bore little fruit around the time of their respective occurrences. Now, more than a year after the Golden Grove incident and weeks before the one at Pillar Rock, the investigators have still failed to reach any significant milestones.

Rodney updated the nation on the progress of both investigations during an appearance on state media last week.

“There have not been any new developments in terms of new discoveries. It is still strange – let me start with the Golden Grove incident – especially where it occurred, in a kind of neighbourhood area – we were hoping that we would be getting much more information.

“The police have combed that area, they have spoken to several residents in the area, but [have found] nothing additional. You know, you go back to the workplace to see if there was any information leading from [there] back to the community and up to now, there is no new development.

“Similar with the [double murder] down at Pillar Rock, we had persons of interest that we have interviewed, you know we have done quite a bit in those areas, but [have found] nothing substantial that you can [build] a prima facie case that you can take before the court”, Rodney explained.

The Commissioner also made a fresh appeal for the public’s assistance in solving the cases, assuring that any relevant information is welcomed, regardless of how dated it may appear to be.

“We will continue to appeal to persons [to share information]. Those cases do not have statute of limitations, so anytime we get the information we will act upon it. So, if there are persons out there who are still hiding that information from us, we would make another appeal [for them to] come forward and share that information.

“[In those serious cases] sometimes the information is out there and we want to say that there is not a limit in terms of saying it’s been year [or] two years – the information is still relevant, the information is still needed”.

Rodney appealed too to the nation’s sense of community and togetherness, pointing out the trauma that is still being suffered by the families of the victims.

“The investigators are still hopeful that some new discovery can be made [so] they can pursue that matter, because it is still disturbing when you have two senior persons in their home having a comfortable rest, and then to lose their lives like that.

“We have to think sometimes of the relatives who are looking for some form of closure in those matters. So, as a good citizen, you can come forward and share that information”, he said.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigations is being urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 462-3913/462-3914, or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).