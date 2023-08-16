MoW statement on accident at Cades Bay Bridge

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Works is aware of a vehicular accident which occurred at the construction site of the Cades Bay Bridge on August 13 during a period of increased traffic through the area resulting from the Urlings Seafood Festival.

The Ministry was relieved to know that no one was seriously hurt in the incident. Regrettably, its best efforts to prevent accidents in the area have been severely hampered by the repeated theft of barricades, cones and detour signage that are helpful to members of the driving public in navigating the construction area.

Police barricades were initially erected and were proving quite effective. Additionally, detour signs and cones were installed and erected as work on the bridge progressed but they have been removed in repeated malicious acts of theft and vandalism.

Undaunted, Minister of Works, the Hon. Maria Browne, made it her business to ensure that even more effective signage, that were custom-made and securely fastened to the ground using chains and blocks were installed. Unfortunately, these were stolen and the two additional cones put on site following the string of theft were also stolen.

Two bridge walls were constructed on July 28, resulting in the removal of the material used to block access to the site. Backfilling will commence following the 21 days needed to set the aforementioned walls.

Motorists are being urged to proceed with caution in the area. More work will continue later this week and barring any further unforeseen incidents the bridge should be fully restored in an estimated nine weeks.

The Ministry is further urging those persons who are making it a practice to remove the caution signs to desist from doing so since their actions could cause harm to innocent drivers and is only slowing the pace of the necessary improvement repairs.