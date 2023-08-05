Police bodycam legislation under review by AG

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

Legislation permitting the use of body cameras (body cams) by the police is under review by the Chambers of the Attorney General.

This information comes on the heels of the fatal incident where 45-year old Mannie James of Bendals was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on July 31.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers is in fact reviewing the legislation, regulations governing the use of body cameras and even the surveillance cameras we have in and around St John’s,” Information Minister Melford Nicholas relayed in Thursday’s post-Cabinet press briefing.

“The Cabinet has already discussed it and have already given consent for the Attorney General’s Chamber to complete the internal review,” Nicholas said.

After the review is completed, it will be presented to Parliament for discussion and approval, the Information Minister explained.

“Then we will certainly have a presentation in Parliament when we can discuss it and hopefully have it enacted and it becomes a regular part of prosecution and crime management,” he stated.

Superintendent Lisbon Michael, of the Criminal Investigations Department, was also present at the briefing and indicated his support for the legislation.

“I have no difficulty where the usage of body cameras are concerned…and I am one of those officers that will be happy when those come into being. I have no problem with it,” Michael said.

Bodycams are small video cameras worn at the front of an individual’s body and are often used by law enforcement officers in other countries.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda were thrown into a state of shock and mourning when father-of-two James was shot and killed following a police chase on Monday night.

According to police accounts, James, who was the driver and one of three occupants of a white Suzuki Vitara, sped off rather than comply with a stop-and-search operation being conducted by police and military on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.

A pursuit ensued, which apparently led to an exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles. James’ two passengers escaped on foot during the chase, with James driving on alone into Gray’s Farm.

When a car blocked James’ route on a narrow village street, he attempted to flee on foot but was halted by gunshots, one of which is said to have been to his back.

The incident has triggered anger among the public, with some using the hashtag #justiceformannie on social media. James’ loved ones paid tribute to a peaceful, hardworking man who worked seven days a week to support his partner and their two young children.