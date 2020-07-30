Point man fined $6,000 for drugs

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A 23-year-old Point resident was fined $6,000 in St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for possession and intent to sell 218.45 grams of cannabis.

Daiquan Jackson was arrested on July 27 in Heritage Quay by officers patrolling the area.

Jackson, who was wanted in connection with another incident, was told he was being apprehended on suspicion of that offence.

He reportedly resisted arrest and when the officer tried to restrain him, the defendant allegedly punched the officer, causing him to lose his grip.

However, with assistance from another officer who was in the vicinity, the defendant was subdued and taken into custody.

A search carried out on his person revealed six large transparent plastic bags containing the controlled drug, cannabis.

He was then cautioned and charged with battery, resisting arrest, possession of cannabis and being concerned with supplying the drug.

He admitted to beating the constable, having the drugs in his possession, and intending to sell said drugs.

However, upon explaining his side of the story, Jackson was reprimanded for the charge of battery. He was ordered to pay $6,000 for the other offences or spend a year in jail.

Jackson has until September 30 to pay the money in full.