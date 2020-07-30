Trinidadian tests positive for Covid after leaving Antigua

Spread the love













By Theresa Goodwin

Talks are underway with Ministry of Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago following news that a returning national to that country – who recently departed Antigua and Barbuda – has tested positive for Covid-19.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas confirmed to Observer that local health chiefs are in consultation with their Trinidad and Tobago counterparts.

Dr Sealey-Thomas, who was in a meeting at the time she was contacted by Observer, said she could share no further details on the matter.

Trinidad and Tobago health bosses reported several new cases of the coronavirus this week, some of which were imported. Trinidad’s ministry said the returning nationals had recently visited Antigua and Barbuda, Vietnam and Guyana.

It was the second time in a week that a person departing Antigua’s shores tested positive on arrival in another country.

Last week it was revealed that a fire officer attached to St John’s Fire Station tested positive for the virus upon arrival in his native St Vincent and the Grenadines. The case forced nine of his Antigua-based coworkers into quarantine, two of whom have since also tested positive.