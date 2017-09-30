Point man beheaded in Guadeloupe

New Story

By Tameika Malone

tameika.malone@antiguaobserver.com

The mutilated body of a man from the Point area was discovered floating off the shores of Guadeloupe earlier this week in what authorities there believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Forty-three-year-old Kenrick Fenton was found near his fishing boat with his head decapitated.

OBSERVER media tried without success to reach out to his brother who resided in Barbuda, but has since been evacuated to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground due to Hurricane Irma.

In August 2008, Fenton and two men made headlines when they were nabbed in a joint operation between the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force and officials from the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) where $2.1 million worth of cannabis, weighing 1,405 pounds was seized.

Fenton was freed when his Vincentian co-accused, Owen McDowal, took the rap and pleaded guilty to the crimes. McDowal was sentenced to the 16 months he’d spent on remand awaiting trial and was deported in January 2010.

In 2003, Fenton and six other fishermen from Antigua were lost at sea and later picked up and detained by Jamaican authorities.

He remained in custody for more than three months without being charged after telling lawmen in Jamaica that he was Antiguan. He did not disclose that he was a national of Montserrat.