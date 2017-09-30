Bairstow and Roy help hosts seal series

New Story

Jonny Bairstow made a career-best unbeaten 141 and Jason Roy 96 as England cruised to a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international in Southampton.

England’s spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid helped to restrict the tourists to 288-6 on a batting-friendly surface.

After his opening stand of 156 with Roy, Bairstow then completed his century from 90 balls.

Joe Root added 46 as the hosts secured a 4-0 series win.

The victory ends a fine summer in ODI cricket for England, who have won 11 of their last 13 completed matches and also secured series wins over Ireland and South Africa.

They also reached the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy, before disappointingly losing out to eventual winners Pakistan.

England’s openers shared a century stand for the second time in successive ODIs for the first time since Nick Knight and Marcus Trescothick did so in 2003.

Roy also compiled his second consecutive fifty after replacing Alex Hales at the top of the order.

The Surrey batsman endured a difficult start to the summer in the Champions Trophy and paid the price when he was dropped in favour of Bairstow, but has made the most of his recall.

He found the boundary with ease, stroking 11 fours and a six in his innings, but just as impressive was the understanding between himself and Bairstow, as the pair regularly converted obvious singles into twos.

England raced to 71 runs from the first 10 overs, and to 100 within 15, before Roy departed just four short of his century.

In what was a chanceless innings, Bairstow registered the highest score by an Englishman against West Indies in ODIs, beating the 130 by Trescothick in 2004.

Root completed the run-chase with a six straight down the ground and in doing so became the third-fastest player to reach 4,000 ODI runs.

In his 91st innings, only Hashim Amla (81 innings) and Sir Viv Richards (88 innings) have reached the milestone quicker than the England Test captain.