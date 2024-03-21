PMS, SASS and Irene B Williams get wins in Schools Basketball

- Advertisement -

Princess Margaret School (PMS) etched-out a close win over the Antigua Girls High School (AGHS), while St Anthony’s Secondary School had a blowout victory over Irene B Williams Secondary, when action resumed in the Senior Girls Division of the Cool and Smooth Inter-Schools Basketball League on Wednesday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Kayla Melvin sank a game-high 21 points as PMS edged AGHS 27-26. Aliana Jack scored eight points in a losing effort for AGHS.

Meanwhile, St Anthony’s Secondary enjoyed a comfortable 51-14 triumph over Irene B Williams.

Jenah Andrew and Alyssa Jardine both sank 15 points in the winning effort while Kinaya Lewis contributed with 14 points. Cassidy Johnson was the top performer for Irene B Willias with six points.

In the Junior Boys’ Division, Irene B Williams beat the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) 36-30. Shemiah Cochrane led the way for Irene B Williams with 12 points while Chace Joseph sank 14 points for AGS.