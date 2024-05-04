PMS claim U-15 schools cricket title

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) were dethroned as champions of the Under-15 Boys 30 overs Schools Cricket Competition after they were beaten by rivals Princess Margaret School (PMS) by 57 runs in Thursday’s final played at the Rising Sun ground.

PMS were led by national youth cricketer, J’Quan Athanaze, who made 136 not out, more than half of his team’s 184 for six in their allotted 30 overs. Hosea Roberts was the pick of the bowlers for AGS, claiming three wickets for 54 runs in six overs.

Despite a gallant effort from Roberts who made 59, and Rolando Fields with 26, AGS fell short at 127 for seven before their 30 overs elapsed. There were two wickets each for Nazair Williams who bagged two for 19 in five overs, and Tyran Francis who picked up two for 31 in six overs.

Coordinator of Schools Cricket and former West Indies player, Ridley Jacobs, presents PMS players with the championship trophy