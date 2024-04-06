PM’s Chief of Staff says Booby Alley housing project will begin in ‘four weeks’

- Advertisement -

After years of setbacks, the long-awaited housing project designated for Booby Alley in the Point is poised to kick off in the coming weeks.

This was revealed by the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Ambassador Lionel Hurst who stated that there should be some “definite action within the next four weeks”.

The initiative, which was first announced in 2018, has faced significant opposition from residents, stalling its implementation.

The project, part of a grant from the People’s Republic of China to construct 250 homes, includes 50 homes earmarked for the Booby Alley area.

Hurst disclosed that a team of Chinese workers will arrive soon to initiate construction activities.

“We are weeks away from having the Chinese team come to Antigua and one of the first things they will do is fence the area because it’s a construction site and then we will see containers from elsewhere for the purpose of building the homes that we expect to be erected,” he shared.

He further noted that essential groundwork, including soil testing and investigations into earth movements, has already been completed.

The road to the project’s commencement has been fraught with challenges, including protests and resistance from residents.

In 2019, a riot broke out as residents objected to the relocation of a family, prompting Prime Minister Gaston Browne – the Member of Parliament for the area — to intervene.

Despite these obstacles, progress has been made, with the acquisition parcels of land and the relocation of affected families.