PM gives LIAT staff deadline for decision

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has given LIAT staff and unions until Friday to accept or reject suggestions that could possibly lead to the survival of the beleaguered carrier.

Browne made the suggestions during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union.

The nation’s leader was invited to the meeting to provide an update to workers concerned about their future amid plans to liquidate the airline.

While several regional governments are exploring ways to fill the gap left by LIAT, Browne is adamant that the carrier’s collapse would be detrimental to Antigua and Barbuda which employs the bulk of LIAT’s hundreds of workers.

He told those attending the meeting, some via Zoom, that restructuring is the best option for the airline, and that the process would require the commitment of all staff, shareholder governments and LIAT’s creditors.

Browne said if the company is liquidated and the assets are sold it will not be enough to cover pensions, outstanding salaries and other obligations – which could mean major losses for workers.