PM Browne to focus the world’s attention on Climate Change and its effects on the Caribbean

New Story

St. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 20th September 2017…..Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne will focus the world’s attention on Climate Change and its effects on the Caribbean when he addresses the United Nations General Assemblyon Thursday.

The country’s leader, before departing Antigua on Wednesday, said that his primary objective is to speak about the devastation of Barbuda and to rally the support of the international community for the island.

“I will also be speaking to the issue of Climate Change. Climate Change is real. We recognize that in some quarters they are arguing against the issue of Climate Change. We are the ones who are suffering the consequences of Climate Change here in the Caribbean. I want to ensure that I am one of the major advocates on the issue of Climate Change,” said Prime Minister Browne.

Prime Minister Browne outlined that it is his intention to work with individuals such as former US Vice President Al Gore and others to become more integrally involved in advancing the arguments in favour of Climate Change.

Some of the most notable scientists believe that the recent drastic changes in the world’s environment to include monster storms like the recent hurricanes that devastated Barbuda and Dominica and parts of the United States are due to Climate Change.

Prime Minister Browne is expected to address the General Assembly at 7:15 pm on Thursday 21stSeptember.

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

While at the United Nations, Prime Minister Browne will hold bilateral discussions with a number of Heads, to include the leaders of Estonia, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates and the US Secretary responsible for the Western Hemisphere. He will also be the featured guest during live interviews on CNN, Voice of America and the New York Times.

On Friday, Prime Minister Browne will host a town hall meeting with Antiguans and Barbudans in the diaspora at the Butler Memorial United Methodist Church in the Bronx, during which he will speak of his government’s efforts to rebuild Barbuda following the Hurricane and developmental plans for state.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister will take part in the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park where over sixty thousand persons are expected to be in attendance with a television audience of over twenty million. Prime Minister Browne will make an appearance during the segment on Climate Change and will give remarks on the destruction caused by hurricanes to Barbuda and countries within the region.

Prime Minister Browne is being accompanied by his wife Mrs. Maria Bird-Browne, who recently returned to the state from a Spouses of Caribbean Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) launch in Belize and Foreign Minister the Hon. Charles Fernandez.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs the Hon. Steadroy Benjamin is the Acting Prime Minister during the absence of PM Browne from the state.