PM confirms several hurricane related deaths in Dominica

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has confirmed there are seven deaths reported in Dominica as rescue and recovery missions get underway after hurricane Maria.

He said the devastation was “widespread” and Antigua and Barbuda’s military personnel is on standby to assist Dominica.

The prime minister said the National Office of Disaster Services will oversee the process.

“I had the opportunity to give him [Roosevelt Skerrit], every assurance that the government and the people of Antigua and Barbuda will be standing with the commonwealth of Dominica,” he said.

“Even though we have our own challenge here, we have to share. The scale crisis in Dominica is far greater than Barbuda. In Barbuda, we had to deal with 1,800 people in Dominica it is over 80,000”, he added.

NODS said it will be deploying a delegation of 22 medical support, fire and defence force staff to Dominica, tomorrow.

They have assembled a number of supplies to include blankets, water and hygiene kits.