PM Browne to address United Nations General Assembly

- Advertisement -

CABINET NOTES

Following his visit to London for the official funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, his meeting with King Charles III, and his journey to New York, the Prime Minister has been chairing meetings at the United Nations, and completing his National Statement to the United Nations General Assembly planned for Friday, 23 September, 2022.

The Prime Minister will also address a Town Hall Meeting on Saturday evening at an Episcopal Church in the Bronx, before returning to Antigua on Sunday, 25 September 2022.

The Cabinet expressed its pleasure at the successes enjoyed by Prime Minister Gaston Browne since his departure from Antigua.