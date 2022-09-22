ABWU to host 55th Annual Delegates Conference

- Advertisement -

Over 100 delegates are expected to gather on Sunday 25 and Monday 26 September, 2022 for the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union 55th Annual Delegates Conference. The gathering is being held under the theme “Uniting workers with a renewed vision”.

According to ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, the conference is particularly significant because of the “seismic-shifts” that have taken place in the world of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukraine war and international commitments to transition to green energy.



“We must resolve to prepare our members – our workers – for the changes and shifts that will come. Our deliberations and discussions will be largely centered around the disappearing of some traditional jobs and the emergence of new jobs,” Massiah explained.



The conference commences with an opening ceremony on Sunday which will feature guest speaker, Dr. Carl Roberts – former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Following the ceremony, the Conference will hear reports from various workplaces and review several matters of business. Another important highlight of the gathering will be the election of new officers to serve on the Union’s executive body for the next two years.



The ABWU is the largest union operating in the local private sector and is affiliated with key

international and regional labour organizations.