PM Browne serves Asot Michael with defamation lawsuit

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The fight between Prime Minister Gaston Browne and disgraced incumbent representative for St Peter, Asot Michael, was taken to the next level yesterday as the Prime Minister officially served Michael with a defamation lawsuit.

In a letter published by the Prime Minister’s legal representatives, Watt, Dorsett, Hewlett Law, they wrote that the former Labour Party member has to pay legal fees incurred due to his comments by January 6.

The Prime Minister said that he was taking this step in a fiery speech at the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) political rally at the Fort Road playing field on Tuesday night.

At the rally, he also told supporters that media companies that carried Michael’s political ads would pay an unspecified price.

“I am going to deal with him, I am taking him to court and Asot Michael, ZDK, Observer and every single media organisation that slander Gaston Browne will have to pay,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed in his speech that Michael’s umbrage with him was that he “couldn’t thief money out of my administration.”

“All kinds of excess took place under Lester Bird’s administration, and I said to Asot Michael, ‘you cannot come under my administration and steal anything,’” he said.

The alleged lawsuit was related to Asot Michael’s New Year’s Day comments claiming that Prime Minister Browne borrowed money from his family, and television equipment from Caribbean Times Ltd, which Michael alleged he owned.

Prime Minister Browne refuted those claims, calling on Michael to provide evidence relating to his claims.

“Our client is of the view that you are well aware of the fact that your statements are patently false, but you have nevertheless made them in order to seek a political advantage in your attempt to be elected,” the letter read.

Observer media also reached out to Asot Michael and his representatives for comment on the matter. We were unable to reach him as of press time.

Tensions between Asot Michael and the Gaston Browne-led administration increased since the Prime Minister announced the election date.

Nomination Day was one point of contention after Michael’s legal representatives wrote to the Supervisor of Elections claiming the nominee for the Labour Party in St Peter, Rawdon Turner, was not duly nominated.

The Prime Minister was caught on video days later stating that he was going to punch Asot Michael in the face during a house visit in the St Peter constituency.