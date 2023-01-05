Cochrane: Lack of membership delaying turf club elections

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A failure by members to bring their status up to date with the Antigua Turf Club (ATC) is hampering the body’s plans to host overdue elections.

This is according to sitting president, Neil Cochrane, who said that at a meeting held late last year, a number of requirements were put in place that, once achieved, would have led to the body hosting its AGM and elections.

“Well we would have had a meeting called by horse owners, maybe back in October as well, and the instructions given were for the members to pay a discounted membership fee and the general secretary for the association would have indicated that members have paid, and we have the percentage of members who have paid what the Constitution requires. Once that is done I told them that within three to four weeks then we would have elections. To this date, I have not been given any notification that the membership has paid and we’re at the stage where we could have it,” he said.

The body last held elections in 2018 when Cochrane was returned as president for a two-year term. The 2020 elections were then delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The turf boss is hoping a fresh approach could solve the membership issue and that the body could proceed with the elections in a respectable timeframe.

“What I am going to do though is turn it around where we will set a date and then hopefully that would stimulate them to do something. I will not be running for the position of president again, and I really don’t have any intentions of running for any position but I certainly am willing to support in any way I can,” he said.

In 2018, Cochrane defeated lone challenger, Jerome “Jerry” Roberts, by a vote of 24-8 to retake the reins of the association.

Roberts was installed as First Vice President, beating Dave Welsh by a vote of 17-14. Lorenzo Looby retained the position of Treasurer unopposed.

Carlos Samuel was also returned in his capacity as Secretary, beating Ashton McCoy 19-12 while Ajahni Sheppard, Carl Warner, Clarence Joseph, Jeff Jacobs and Welsh were all elected floor members.