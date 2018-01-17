PM Browne knows the details in Freeland scandal

The Comptroller of Customs, Raju Boddu, said the Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has all the details about the money scandal between former Senator Michael Freeland and the Customs Division. Boddu told OBSERVER media he submitted a full report to Browne, detailing all that transpired from the time Freeland failed to hand over money belonging to Customs, to when he repaid all 100,000 plus dollars.

He said these details were provided to the prime ministerin Decemberlast year, and as such, a press statement will no longer be forthcoming from his department. Boddu said he was unaware of any alleged robbery or theft of the money which Freeland had in his possession having collected it in his capacity as an auctioneer for Customs. It was Freeland’s colleague in the Senate, Senator Lennox Weston, who had told the parliament that the money, nearly $120,000, was stolen from Freeland’s vehicle after he left it unattended.

Two months after the scandal broke, Freeland resigned from the post of senator and he no longer serves as an auctioneer for Customs. The prime minister has refused to disclose the details despite repeated questions from the media and wider public and he has said Freeland should be the one to answer any questions about the matter.

While Freeland has also refused to provide the details he issued a statement in December but did not state whether the money was stolen, when the auction occurred, why he did not hand over the money and how much money he actually had in his possession.