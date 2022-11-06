PM Browne addresses MEDays Forum 2022 in Morocco

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has called on African leaders and heads of international corporations to foster greater South-South cooperation to improve justice as part of his speech at The MEDays Forum 2022.

The MEDays Forum, an event organised by the Amadeus Institute under the patronage of King Mohamed VI of Morocco, was held this year under the theme, “From crises to crises: towards a new world order?”

Addressing the audience of renowned heads of state, government officials, journalists, and business leaders from over 100 countries, Browne pressed for their heightened collaboration and further integration, as they pursue the path of global peace and international cooperation.

“We must persist in demanding a new order for a peaceful and equitable world. No voice must be silent in proclaiming this message, and all should repeat it loudly and frequently until it is heard,” he said.

Prime Minister Browne also addressed the issue of Covid-19, Climate Change and COP27, and the war in the Ukraine and other conflicts.

“On the issue of global wars and pandemics, a close examination of their history would confirm that virtually all started in the global north.

“Yet, the global south, especially small island states are the greatest victims of pandemics, whether they are diseases, economic recessions, or wars,” he said, adding that Covid-19 has proved that “no one is safe until all are safe.”

Last Wednesday, Browne left the island for the African continent where he will also attend the 27th annual Convention of the Parties (COP 27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt from November 6-18.