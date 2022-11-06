Minister: Strict health requirements may hamper nationals finding jobs with cruise lines

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez said that rigorous health requirements by international cruise lines may negatively affect the number of Antiguan and Barbudan nationals desirous of gaining employment with them.

As the new cruise season approaches, international cruise lines have been vigilant in protecting their passengers in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“[Medical checks] have been much more highlighted since Covid and what has happened on cruise ships, so they are very cautious and they are very strong,” Fernandez said.

He added that his administration has been trying to find a way to help fund the medical checks for prospective local applicants who require them since the tests could prove to be costly.

He further explained that having local workers on these international cruise lines have been vital to the marketing strategy of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector.

“Getting Antiguans out there, working on cruise ships and other areas overseas especially, it is part of our marketing effort. They, in turn, will be our marketing ambassadors to sell Antigua,” Fernandez said.

This year, Antigua and Barbuda has taken part in several recruitment drives aimed at boosting the employment figures of nationals working on cruise ships. In September, close to 100 nationals were selected to work with Italian cruise line, MSC Cruises.