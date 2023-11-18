PM begins series of talks with Saudi Arabia to attract investment to Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Gaston Browne began a series of meetings with government officials and companies in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, in a bid to remedy issues and attract more investment to Antigua and Barbuda.

Browne is among other Caribbean leaders who are currently in Riyadh for the first-ever Saudi-CARICOM summit which aims to strengthen links between Saudi Arabia and the Caribbean.

“Tourism will be the major area, but areas of water, green energy and even modern industries including stem cells, cannabis and fintech…to attract additional investments to our country,” he told State media.

During the first meeting held with a Saudi power firm, funding for the construction of a reverse osmosis plant and a re-piping programme for the country was discussed. This was in an effort to remedy the chronic water production and distribution problems present on the island.

In the upcoming days, he is expected to hold meetings with a Saudi refinery company for the construction of additional storage for petroleum, along with infrastructural development with the Saudi Investment Fund.

Browne indicated that the government also hopes to capitalise on the one billion dollar investment proposed by Saudi Arabia for the possible construction of a hotel at Willoughby Bay.

According to Saudi officials, more than two dozen projects have been implemented in the Caribbean, last year alone.

Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih, who spoke at a Saudi-CARICOM roundtable earlier this week, said that the kingdom intends to build a long-term strategic partnership with Caribbean countries.