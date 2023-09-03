Pitman takes three wickets on CPL debut

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Kelvin Pitman had a dream debut for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League today.

The fast bowler from Bethesda claimed three wickets for 27 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 6.75.

He claimed the wickets of Mark Deyal after having him caught by Hales for 30. He then had Nicholas Pooran caught and bowled for one before knocking over the stumps of Kieron Pollard for 33 to help his team restrict Trinbago Knight Riders to 142 for eight in their 20 overs in Barbados.