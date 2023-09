- Advertisement -

In the early hours of this morning, a man succumbed to his injuries at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre following a shooting incident in Parham.

While specific details regarding the incident remain unclear at this time, authorities have confirmed that the victim was shot at approximately 10:00 PM on Saturday night, ultimately passing away shortly before 6:00 AM on Sunday.

This tragic event marks the sixth homicide in Antigua and Barbuda for the year 2023.