Phoenix’s rise from the ashes short-lived as Pytons defeat them in thriller

By Samuel Peters

Only one game was played in Thursday’s fixtures of the local Antigua Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) match, and it was an absolute thriller.

Fifth-placed Phoenix took on Pytons who have had a spotless record after five matches. With the hope of providing an upset to help boost their standings, Phoenix looked ominous from the start, absolutely smashing Pytons, winning the first set 25-0 in just five minutes.

The second set lasted all of seventeen minutes with Phoenix continuing its rise, but the Pytons began to show their head, even as the set was won by the former, 25-18.

Only needing another set win, Phoenix could not maintain flight and quickly lost momentum, losing the final three sets 14-25, 13-25 and 12-25.

It was a stunning win that saw Pytons come back from behind to win 3-2. The victory keeps them in second place from six matches on 25 points with six wins, while Stoneville are in first place on 29 points after five wins and one loss.