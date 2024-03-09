Phoenix blank Martials while Warriors edge Daggers in ABBA Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

It was a one-sided affair at the JSC Sports Complex in the Second Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association as the Grays Green Phoenix blanked Court Martials, 97-33, with De-lornge Jules and Baldwin Anthony scoring 28 and 26 points respectively.

The onslaught was sustained throughout the match with Phoenix winning each quarter 21-7, 27-8, 29-10 and 20-8.

The main scorers for Martials were Ajani Adams, Dimetre Leitch and Keon Shirley, all of whom scored seven points each.

Leitch recorded the most rebounds in the match with 13.

In the final match of the evening, Lower Ottos Warriors beat Old Road Daggers by ten points, winning 72-62.

Victor Ambrose and Kwame Huntley jointly top-scored with 14 points for the Warriors, while Ariel Quallis and Ernesto Calero scored 13 and 11 points respectively.

Braulio Lopez continued his good form sinking 22 points for the Daggers with Kedar Clarke and Kareem Jacobs contributing 13 points each.

Matches will continue on Monday with Flyers taking on Wadadli Elite while Spanish Heat 2 will meet Rebels at the JSC Sports Complex.