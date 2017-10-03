People’s Republic of China donates 2.5 Million US Dollars to Barbuda Hurricane Relief Efforts

New Story

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 3rdOctober, 2017…..The Government of the People’s Republic of China has announced that it will donate 2.5 Million United States Dollars to support the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s efforts to rebuild Barbuda which was decimated by Hurricane Irma a few weeks ago.

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Li Keqiang, in a letter to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, said that he was shocked to learn that Hurricane Irma attacked Antigua and Barbuda and caused death and serious damage to the people of Barbuda.

“On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, I would like to extend my profound condolences and sincere sympathy to those who were injured and those who lost a relative and property during the natural tragedy,” Premier Li’s letter read.

The Chinese leader also noted that it is his belief, that under the powerful leadership of Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the Government and people can rebuild Barbuda soon.

In making the donation, the Chinese Government said that they stand side by side with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda during this difficult period. The Chinese government also announced that they have cancelled the annual National Day celebrations in Antigua, and will donate the $50, 000 earmarked for the celebrations towards the Barbuda relief effort.

Prime Minister Browne said that the People’s Republic of China has once again proven that it is a true friend of Antigua and Barbuda and during this time of need has come to the assistance of the government in the daunting task of rebuilding Barbuda into a bigger and better island.

“China has stood side by side with Antigua and Barbuda since our nations established diplomatic relations in 1983, and no other country has contributed more to the infrastructural, social and economic development of our twin island state. We thank the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for this significant donation towards the rebuilding effort in Barbuda,” Prime Minister Browne said.

Prime Minister Browne concluded that the People’s Republic of China will always have a friend in the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda. (Ends)