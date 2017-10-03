Teen found dead in Jennings identified

Breaking Story

UPDATED

The police have confirmed that the woman found dead in a suspected hanging case Tuesday afternoon is 18-year-old Alana Lloyd.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the matter is being treated as a “suspicious death.”

He confirmed that the teen’s mother discovered her body on the floor with something (exact description of the article is withheld) around her neck.

The mother called Emergency Medical Services.

But, Lloyd was pronounced dead on the scene.

The community appeared in shock and it was a tearful afternoon for many on the scene.

In recent months, three men committed suicide in Antigua. Two of them were elderly and one was in his 20s. The reasons reportedly varied.

To those in distress or contemplating suicide, trained counsellors are available at the Gender Affairs’ 24-hour emergency hotline at 463-5555.

Earlier report:

A young woman was found hanging this afternoon in Jennings New Extension.

Police sources confirmed that a relative made the discovery after 3 pm and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

OBSERVER media will bring more details as information comes to hand