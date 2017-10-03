Teen found dead in Jennings identified

October 3, 2017 OBSERVER media Breaking No comments
Breaking Story

UPDATED
 
The police have confirmed that the woman found dead in a suspected hanging case Tuesday afternoon is 18-year-old Alana Lloyd.
 
Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas said the matter is being treated as a “suspicious death.”
 
He confirmed that the teen’s mother discovered her body on the floor with something (exact description of the article is withheld) around her neck.

 
The mother called Emergency Medical Services.
 
But, Lloyd was pronounced dead on the scene.
 
The community appeared in shock and it was a tearful afternoon for many on the scene.
 
In recent months, three men committed suicide in Antigua. Two of them were elderly and one was in his 20s. The reasons reportedly varied.
 
To those in distress or contemplating suicide, trained counsellors are available at the Gender Affairs’ 24-hour emergency hotline at 463-5555.
 
Earlier report:
 
A young woman was found hanging this afternoon in Jennings New Extension.
 
Police sources confirmed that a relative made the discovery after 3 pm and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. 
 
OBSERVER media will bring more details as information comes to hand
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.