PDV Caribe makes timely donation to Youth and Education Empowerment Programme

PDV Caribe Antigua & Barbuda Ltd (PDV CAB) has made a donation of much needed appliances to the Youth and Education Empowerment Programme (YEEP).

The YEEP Learning Centre, located on Hawkins Drive in Cassada Gardens, was established in February 2016 to help people acquire the level of education required for university, a PDV CAB release said.

PDV CAB’s Office Administrator Jellette Ralph hands over items to YEEP’s Director Troy Allen (Photo courtesy PDV Caribe)

“YEEP primarily targets persons between the ages of 16 and 40 years but welcomes individuals beyond 40 years who are desirous of attaining CSEC level education. Due to a recent break-in at the centre, several items were stolen and YEEP’s Director, Mr Troy Allen, reached out to PDV CAB for assistance,” it added.

During the formal hand over of the appliances on September 20, PDV CAB’s Office Administrator Jellette Ralph noted that PDV CAB’s motto is “to recognise our common humanity and serve others with courtesy and dignity” and that this initiative is worthwhile as education is the passport to the future.