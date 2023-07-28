Parliament votes unanimously for Ian Hughes as new Supervisor of Elections

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Ian S Hughes has been recommended by Members of Parliament to serve as the new Supervisor of Elections for Antigua and Barbuda.

He will replace Dame Lorna Simon who retired from the position following the 2023 general elections. Dame Lorna had served in the position since 2002 and worked with the Electoral Commission for over 40 years.

Hughes’ first duty as supervisor will be to oversee the upcoming by-election in St Mary’s South.

The resolution was passed to nominate Hughes, the current Human Resource and Training Officer of the Electoral Commission, as the new supervisor on Thursday morning.

His appointment was unanimously supported by both the ruling Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party, the Opposition United Progressive Party and the member for the Barbuda People’s Movement.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne expressed his strong support for Hughes, stating that he believed Hughes was “the most suitable person to serve in this capacity” and, without a doubt, the best option.

He emphasised Hughes’ unquestionable integrity, capacity, and professionalism throughout his employment with the Electoral Commission since 2003.

“No one has questioned his integrity, no one has questioned his capacity,” Browne continued.

He said that others had applied and were considered however Hughes was the natural candidate given his qualification and training for the position.

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin echoed the sentiment, praising Hughes as a highly qualified, impartial, and respected professional, whose integrity remained beyond reproach.

“No one can doubt that this young gentleman is adequately qualified. He is above reproach, integrity intact, impartial to the extreme, and optimally the professional that everyone can respect,” Benjamin chimed in.

Leader of the Opposition, Jamale Pringle, who also backed Hughes’ nomination, conveyed his expectations that Hughes would carry out his duties with utmost fairness and without any bias.

He expressed confidence that such conduct would be welcomed and appreciated by the entire nation, saying, “It is our expectation as the United Progressive Party – and I trust that I can speak on behalf of the BPM – that you’d carry out your duties without fear or favour. I think that is something all of Antigua and Barbuda would be grateful for and also elated to see”.

Before voting in the new supervisor, House Speaker Gerald Watts gave a last commendation to Dame Lorna for her impeccable service.

“Lorna Simon was considered one of the best supervisors of elections in the region and as a result she was a member of several, not only Caricom but the Commonwealth Observer Mission. I think she went as far as Africa,” he noted.

Hughes’ appointment is a constitutional one in accordance with section 67(1) of the Constitution, which refers to a Supervisor of Elections upon resolution.

Hughes’ appointment must also be approved by the Senate and gazetted before it officially takes effect.