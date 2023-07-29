Willock and Gray Repeat As Draughts Champions

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

National player Bernard “Premier” Willock and Jamaican player Marvin “Bruce” Gray, repeated as champions in the Masters and Seniors divisions respectively, in the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) Cool & Smooth sponsored Carnival Invitational Draughts Tournament with one match left to play in the July 24-29 event.

Willock amassed a total of 23 points, eight more than second placed Dale Samuel who amassed 15 points.

Meanwhile Gray, who also competes in Jamaica, blew away his opponents to win a second straight Seniors’ title after having amassed 48 points. Amakusa Jeremiah finished second with 35 points while Jack Matthew is currently in third with 27 points.

Third place in the Seniors’ division will however be decided on Saturday night following the outcome of a contest between Eustace “Zocio” Samuel and Euren “Hardroy” Jeremiah.

Samuel, currently on 19 points, could go to 28 points should he gain all nine points possible from Saturday night’s clash and edge Matthew into third place.

A presentation and awards ceremony will be held following Saturday’s night’s match between Samuel and Jeremiah slated to commence at 6:30 pm.