Parham edge Rangers for first Premier Division win while Green City and Willikies get crucial victories

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Five-time Premier Division champions Parham FC recorded their first win of the 2023/24 season with a 2-0 triumph over Ottos Rangers when they clashed in the first match of a Premier Division triple-header at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) technical centre on Sunday.

Both goals were scored in the second half as Kenja Benjamin put Parham ahead on minute nine when he struck from the penalty spot. The kick was awarded to Parham after Rangers’ Te’jae Edwards was red-carded for denying a goal of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Steven Harriet stretched Parham’s lead in the 43rd minute when he struck from close range, handing Parham their first win of the competition as they move to six points after nine showings and into the 13th position on the 16-team standings. Rangers remains on eight points from 10 showings.

Meanwhile, Green City rallied to only their second win after being promoted to the top flight at the end of the 2022/23 season, beating Garden Stars 1-0 in Sunday’s second clash.

Amali Colbourne scored the lone goal of the match, netting in the 41st minute to push his team to seven points from nine showings and 12th on the standings. Green City were however forced to play the dying stages of the contest with 10 men after Chosniel Paul was driven off in the 85th after picking up a second caution which led to the automatic red card.

Garden Stars remain on 14 points after nine showings and seventh on the standings.

In Sunday’s feature contest, Willikies Warriors blanked the struggling Swetes FC 2-1 as they leap to 12 points from nine showings and eighth on the standings.

Ironically, it was Swetes who drew first blood when Shafeez Joseph put them ahead in minute 69. Single strikes just two minutes apart from Phil Nicholas (89) and Mekhi Scotland (90+1) however secured all three points for Willikies while handing Swetes their seventh loss in nine matches.

Swetes remain on two points and at the bottom of the standings, bettering only Tryum FC who have not played a match in the competition.