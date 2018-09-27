Packed UN schedule for Antigua and Barbuda’s representatives

Members of the Antigua and Barbuda delegation currently in New York for the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly have a packed schedule.

The country’s representatives are engaging in a number of high level meetings at the global event, which began on Monday to include a CARICOM meeting on Non Communicable Diseases, a Bloomberg Public Health meeting, and a Global Citizen event.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne will deliver the country’s statement when he addresses the general assembly tomorrow afternoon.

Health and the Environment Minister, Molwyn Joseph will co-chair one of the sessions which will deal with scaling up sufficient and sustainable national and international financing and implementation for service delivery, innovation and research and development to identify new diagnostics, drugs, vaccines and other prevention strategies.

Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade Minister, E. P. Chet Greene, will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan, Serbia, UAE and Ethiopia.

Minister Greene will also attend the CARICOM – Japan Foreign Ministers meeting, a meeting with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State and Foreign Ministers as well as a G77 and Commonwealth Foreign Ministers meetings.

He is also expected to sign bilateral agreements with the representatives of the Governments of Serbia, the Principality of Liechtenstein and Romania.

Other members of the Antigua and Barbuda delegation in New York include Senior Ambassador Sir Ramez Hadeed and Ambassador Gilbert Boustany.