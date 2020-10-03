Overall crime dips amid Covid-19 measures – but murder and robberies rise

Spread the love













Lockdown measures have worked in favour of crime statistics as the police recorded 483 less crimes so far for the year.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney said, when compared to 2019, the same period saw a drastic decline in most areas of crime, to include unlawful sexual intercourse, rape, wounding, larceny and fraud.

“With less movement and more police presence out there to assist in curtailing what is happening crime-wise so has it been beneficial to us, you might say, but at the end of the day that was not the objective,” Rodney said.

“The objective was to control or to address a health pandemic. If there is a win for us in the reduction of the number of crimes, that’s good for the country.”

However, the lockdown did not seem to reduce the number of homicides, as Rodney reported three times more murders this year.

He said during this period last year, there had been only two killings and, to date, the force has recorded seven for 2020.

Three of those murder investigations – Troy Baptiste, Dave Anthony and Nigel Christian – are still under investigation.

There were also four more robberies than last year.

The disclosure was made during a press conference yesterday morning.