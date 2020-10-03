CXC forms exam review team

Spread the love













The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has formed a team after calls to review this year’s CXC exams.

On Friday, the examination body announced that its Chairman, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has convened a team that will review the modified approach for the administration of the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE Examinations.

That team will also review the moderation process applied to the School-Based Assessment (SBA) for the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE Examinations, as well as the grading process for the July/August 2020 CSEC and CAPE examinations, among other related matters.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Education, Michael Browne, who is also Chair of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) will form part of that review team.

Minister of Education Michael Browne (Photo courtesy Caribbean News Service)

The team met with the Chairman of CXC yesterday and is expected to start work immediately.

A report will be compiled and sent to the CXC Chairman by Friday, 16 October 2020.

Chair of the review team is Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald, Professor Emerita and retired Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the Open Campus, at UWI.

Other members of the team are Professor Andrew Downes, retired Pro Vice-Chancellor, Planning and Development, The University of the West Indies; Professor Francis De Lanoy, President of the University of Curacao; Harrilal Seecharan, retired Chief Education Officer, Ministry of Education, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; and Michael Browne, Minister of Education in Antigua and Barbuda and Chair of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD).