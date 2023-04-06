Over $1,000 Raised on World Down Syndrome Day 

- Advertisement -

Year after year the community steps up to support our awareness activities. This year was no different. In addition to “ROCKING YOUR SOCKS” on World Down Syndrome Day some of you took the extra step of raising funds too and we can’t thank you enough for helping raise $1746.25. It never ceases to amaze us just how generous and supportive you all are.

SPECIAL THANKS to… Pares Secondary School, Sea View Farm Primary School, Five Islands Primary School, Anjo Wholesale, A.S. Bryden & Sons and APUA for your donations.

For those of you who would like to make a donation you still can. Donate any amount via cash, check or card at any of our cashier stations. Thank you.

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre – formerly Mount St. John’s Medical Centre