Over 100 children get free health checks at Rotary’s ‘paediatric village’

- Advertisement -

More than 100 local youngsters benefited from free health screenings at a ‘paediatric village’ event staged by the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown.

The annual initiative – which took place last Saturday – is the brainchild of the club’s Director of Service Projects, Dr Jenelle Allen.

The Metropolitan University College of Medicine offered its air-conditioned premises in St John’s to facilitate the day’s activities. The classrooms were turned into examination rooms, and provided comfort and easy access for children, guardians, sponsors and medical professionals.

Doctors, dentists, optometrists, nutritionists and nurses volunteered their time to attend to children aged five to 12. The children received full physical health checks, eye and dental examinations, and nutritional advice was provided for them and their guardians.

Local businesses also supported the event by educating the public and showcasing their goods and services. They included ACB Caribbean, Medical Benefits Scheme, AS Brydens, Frank B Armstrong, Courts Optical, Car Zone, Anjo Wholesale, Subway Antigua, Paradise Vision Centre, and Happy Teeth.

“We had a great turnout, and we will ride the momentum and successes achieved today to expand next year,” Dr Allen said. “We plan to invite more partners to join us with this initiative. It is time for us to actively invest in the care of our youth and work together as a community to ensure they are in good health.”

The club now plans to introduce a similar annual event in March 2024 for older youth, aged 13-17.