Tropical Storm Philippe Alerts for Antigua and Barbuda: Residents Urged to Stay Prepared

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Tropical Storm Philippe Alert at 12:15 PM ECT Wednesday 27, warning residents that the tropical storm could impact portions of the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands.

The alert extends to Antigua and Barbuda, the rest of the Leeward Islands, and the British Virgin Islands. A Tropical Cyclone Alert signifies that a tropical cyclone is entering the monitored area of concern, and watches or warnings may be required within the next 24 hours.

Confidence in the eventual path of Tropical Storm Philippe remains relatively low. Despite initial forecasts of a west-northwest motion, the system continues to track more westward.

As of 11 AM ECT, the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe was located approximately 528 miles east of the Leeward Islands and 628 miles east-southeast of the British Virgin Islands and is moving west at 9 MPH.

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 50 MPH with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected over the next day or two, with slow weakening forecasted for this weekend.

Based on the latest forecast model tracks, the centre of Tropical Storm Philippe is now expected to pass uncomfortably close to the islands.

While the chance of sustained storm-force winds remains low, it is essential for residents to stay vigilant as this situation could change if the system persists on a westward path.

Watches and/or warnings may be required for portions of the northeast Caribbean within the next 24 hours. Residents are strongly encouraged to monitor Tropical Storm Philippe closely and be prepared to take quick action should a watch or warning become necessary.

All residents are urged to stay prepared for the remainder of the hurricane season. The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will provide the next update by 5 PM today or sooner if required.

As the situation evolves, it is crucial for all residents in the affected regions to stay informed and follow the guidance of local authorities and meteorological services. Safety should be the top priority, and preparedness is key during this hurricane season.