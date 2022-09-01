‘Our teachers see their classrooms as their homes’ – Education boss welcomes security measures to protect schools from thieves and vandals

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Government has announced a package of beefed-up measures to help protect school premises from thieves and vandals ahead of children’s return to the classroom next week.

Security guards who were once a common sight at the nation’s 37 state-run schools look set to be in place from Monday morning.

Many school security staff were previously removed due to non-payment by government to the private company which employed them.

And their absence left schools a sitting duck for criminals who exploited their vulnerability to break in, steal valuables, damage property and ransack rooms.

A recent spate of attacks on learning institutions prompted Cabinet to take action, with talks held on Wednesday between education officials and the Special Security Services firm.

The company’s owner has “pledged to do everything he possibly can” to ensure “human security will be available at all the government schools across Antigua” on Monday, Cabinet notes said.

The notes also alluded to concerns expressed by boss Wilbur Purcell of the cost of putting his staff on patrol.

Cabinet said it had pledged “sufficient resources” to the company to enable the deployment.

Special Security Services has already started advertising for new staff. A post on its Facebook page calls for “hardworking, loyal and professional” people to come forward, with interviews to take place promptly.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to source cameras and security software for every school as an added deterrent for intruders.

Last week, Cabinet spoke of plans to install ‘strong-rooms’, akin to bank vaults, where the most valuable items can be stored at night. Those also look set to go ahead, yesterday’s notes said.

Constant break-ins at school premises have been a source of angst for Director of Education Clare Browne who previously lamented intruders’ propensity for rummaging through principals’ desks, scattering documents and hampering productivity, in addition to stealing costly items.

Last month, thieves who attacked Irene B Williams Secondary School in Swetes made off with keys to the premises, causing headaches for the institution’s staff.

On Thursday, Browne told Observer that a number of school principals had previously expressed concern about a lack of security staff at their compounds.

He said he was “very happy” that the new school year looked set to get off to a good start.

“We don’t want to begin with any kind of disruption, especially as we are just coming out of Covid,” he explained.

“We don’t want a situation where children, teachers or parents feel unsafe. We want our schools to start well so children can get the education they deserve.”

It is not yet clear how many security personnel will be deployed, or what hours they will work, but Browne said night shifts “look likely”.

A large school like Ottos Comprehensive might have “two or three” security staff, Browne said.

Asked how confident he was that the private company would be paid in a timely manner to ensure its services would continue, he said, “I hope so, because if not we will find ourselves back at square one”.

The Director of Education said extra security would be particularly welcomed by teachers.

“Our teachers see their classrooms as their homes. They go in over the summer, put up charts and do all kinds of preparations.

“To have someone come in and rip them down hurts; these things are priceless, you can’t replace them,” he explained.

“Just how you feel if someone intrudes your house, to have that done to your school feels the same. Our education system can do without that,” Browne added.

Police also applauded the plans ahead.

“We welcome any additional help in terms of security,” Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer. “We embrace that with open arms.”

Government spokesman Lionel Hurst said the dispatched guards would not be assigned indefinitely.

He said cost considerations would govern how things proceed.

“We are attempting to find a balance between technological solutions and human intervention,” Hurst added.