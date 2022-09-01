Medicinal cannabis: GROW Antigua principals pleased with history-making progress so far

- Advertisement -

More than 300 applications received for membership

By Orville Williams



“A wonderful feeling” is how the principals of GROW Antigua describe their progress so far, in establishing Antigua and Barbuda’s first medicinal cannabis company and, soon, the country’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary.

GROW was granted the country’s first cannabis production licence back in June 2021 and celebrated its first official harvest in December.

Since then, the company has opened a retail facility in Redcliffe Quay which offers cannabis-related merchandise, and is in the final stages of preparing the dispensary – including the requisite approvals from the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) – before opening those doors to the public.

GROW told Observer this week that more than 300 people have already signed up to its medicinal cannabis member waiting list, and are “waiting for word on the final doctor recommendation and patient ID issuance process”. That process is referred to as “imminent” by the company.

The company explained that, for various reasons, the entire process has been tedious, but said it is “exceedingly proud” of where it has reached and the responsibility that it carries.

It said, too, that the team is working with some incredible doctors on the island and is looking forward to educating patients on the benefits of medicinal cannabis and responsible consumption.

The company saluted the efforts of Andrew Moody-Stuart and King Frank-I, who it saidlaid the foundations of a truly unique operation, Chairman of the MCA Ambassador Daven Joseph, the MCA’s Operations Officer Regis Burton, and the government, especially the Prime Minister and the Cabinet for their “tremendous support”.

GROW revealed to Observer, too, that in looking to the future, “we are looking to have a wide product range, and with the regulations here allowing infusion, we have a couple of extremely interesting projects that will enable export and help establish Antigua and Barbuda as a serious player in this industry”.

“We are speaking with businesses on the island and working on some local infusion collaborations,” the company said.

The company also disclosed that it has the government’s blessing to expand its dispensary and lounge model across Antigua and Barbuda, while export will become an option down the line.

“We are already talking to parties in the UK for distribution of some of our product lines,” it added.

No date has been set as yet for the opening of the medicinal cannabis dispensary, but the principals are confident that – based on ongoing discussions – that date will be set sooner, rather than later.

Medicinal cannabis can be used to treat a wide range of ailments from chronic pain such as arthritis and back pain, to conditions including anxiety, epilepsy and insomnia.