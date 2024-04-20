Ottos Warriors edge Court Martials while Pointville Ballers default to Wadadli Elite in Division Two of ABBA

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

A closely-fought match between Lava Smoke Ottos Warriors and Court Martials saw the former edging the latter by four points, 69-65.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex on Thursday night in the second match of the double-header, the Warriors won the first quarter 16-15 and blew away the opposition in the second quarter, sinking 34 points to the Martials’ 10.

But Martials pushed back offensively to claim the third quarter, 25-8.

With an eight-point lead, Warriors added 11 points which was just enough to keep them ahead of Martials who scored 15 points in the final quarter, to end the match 69-65.

Warriors’ Ariel Quallis had a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kwame Huntley 13, Javon Simon 11 and Michael Barton 10 points with 18 rebounds.

Shooting for the Martials were Baldwin Anthony, 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Regillio Cisse 15.

Pointville Ballers was unable to field a team, and as a result, defaulted to Wadadli Elite.