Opposition politician reconsiders decision to quit active politics

ROSEAU, Dominica, May 18, CMC – A year after he stripped of the position of deputy leader of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP), attorney Joshua Francis, is on the comeback trail.

Not only has he been voted back into the position at the last convention of the party last month, now Francis, the parliamentary representative for the Roseau South constituency, is now indicating that he has also decided to return to active politics and will now contest the next general election constitutionally due December this year.

“Let me say that over the past two years it has been personally very rough for me to the extent where I decided I would call it quit, but when I heard the call of the people…I could not resist,” he said.

Francis had won the seat in the 2013 general election, defeating the incumbent Ambrose George, a former deputy prime minister in a seat that had been dominated by the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“I am back to continue my representation for the people of the Roseau South Constituency and once God gives me strength and life, whenever the bells are rung I will be there to represent the people,” he added.

In the last general election, the DLP won 15 of the 21 seats but it has increased its position in the Parliament after Joseph Isaac left the UWP complaining he was not supportive of “politics of division” or of “hate to the point where there can’t be a meeting of the minds”.