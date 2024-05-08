One year on, UPP Political Leader says Severance Protection Bill still in discussion stage

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP) Jamale Pringle said the party and the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) are still in discussion stage regarding the Severance Protection Fund Bill which he claimed they will bring to the Parliament.

Speaking on Monday during the annual Labour Day rally at the ABWU headquarters, Pringle reiterated his party’s support for the union and workers.

“I am committed as Political Leader of the United Progressive Party to continue to stand with the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union to ensure that we improve the working condition in [the country].

“We will also ensure working with the union that we will bring a bill to Parliament to protect workers severance; we have started the discussion, and we are looking to advance this Bill because we believe that workers play a very critical role in the development of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Covid taught us that we have to be prepared for all eventualities and the party is prepared to support the efforts of the workers union to ensure that workers’ rights are protected,” Pringle said.

The discussion over the severance protection bill has been ongoing since Labour Day last year when Pringle, then interim Political Leader announced the plan.

It is unclear whether the Bill will be brought before the Parliament as a Private Member’s Bill and what is the proposed wording of the Bill.