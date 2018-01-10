One released, the other still hospitalised

One of the two men who were rushed to hospital following Monday’s head on collision in Jolly Hill, on Valley Road, was treated and released from hospital.
Inspector Elson Quammie, head of the Traffic Department, said the two men were rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre in a critical condition following the accident that occurred at around 5 p.m., in the vicinity of the old Radio Light House Radio Station.
The accident involved a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver Nissan Blue Bird.
Quammie said the driver of the Corolla was travelling from South to North but lost control while negotiating a right-hand
curve.
He said both men suffered serious injuries. On Monday night, one of the men was released from hospital, while, up to last night, the other remained warded.
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Trident/7.0; rv:11.0) like Gecko