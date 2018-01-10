One released, the other still hospitalised

One of the two men who were rushed to hospital following Monday’s head on collision in Jolly Hill, on Valley Road, was treated and released from hospital.

Inspector Elson Quammie, head of the Traffic Department, said the two men were rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre in a critical condition following the accident that occurred at around 5 p.m., in the vicinity of the old Radio Light House Radio Station.

The accident involved a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver Nissan Blue Bird.

Quammie said the driver of the Corolla was travelling from South to North but lost control while negotiating a right-hand

curve.

He said both men suffered serious injuries. On Monday night, one of the men was released from hospital, while, up to last night, the other remained warded.