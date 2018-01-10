NODS workers charged with Larceny

January 10, 2018 OBSERVER media Headline No comments

Two employees of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) are due in court today, after being charged Tuesday with the theft of thousands of dollars-worth of relief supplies from the agency.

Warehouse Manager Dion Browne, of All Saints, and driver, Everton Waldron of Bolans Village, are accused of larceny, as well as receiving stolen items.

A police release said Tuesday that 51-year-old Browne was found with food and household items valued at EC $3,105.20.  Waldron, 50, reportedly had items worth EC $20,205.79.

The duo was taken into custody on Friday, after the police raided their homes.

OBSERVER media reported on Monday that Philmore Mullin, director of NODS, had called in the police after the department confirmed rumours that basic food items and clothing were missing from the storage facility.

Some of the items were part of the hurricane-relief for Barbuda, while some were at the storeroom prior to Hurricane Irma devastating the sister isle. 

In response to the theft, security measures at all NODS storage facilities will be reviewed in the coming months and cameras installed.
