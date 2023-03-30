‘One of the best’: Tributes for young truck driver who died after accident

- Advertisement -

Tributes have poured out on social media following the death of 28-year-old Jakeem Murray who succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening after a vehicular crash.

Murray was driving a cement truck through the Cedar Valley area earlier that day when the truck overturned causing him to sustain multiple injuries.

On Facebook, several individuals spoke about his kindness and the bond they shared with him.

One commenter wrote, “we’ll cherish the laughs from school days and happy smiles from our adult lives”.

Another person wrote, “one thing for certain our Seaview Academic family loved each other unconditionally”.

They continued, “We knew each other like the back of our hands and there’s nothing that could ever come between us. Jakeem Murray knew how much we all loved him and I’m happy that we make it our duty to stay close… condolences to his family, most importantly his beautiful mother and darling sisters.”

One person wrote, “Definitely [Jakeem] was a good youth, I met him here in Barbuda working at the cement plant and [I] must say one of the best ever to come over [here] to work, and his family must be blessed to have him, humble [and] respectful youth.”

Murray was pronounced dead by doctors at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre. He was reportedly the father of a young daughter.