CRFM and IICA launch Fisheries Food Safety Hub under EU-funded Project

Fish processing establishments and fishers across the Caribbean will now have access to a new online hub of fisheries food safety resources. The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in partnership with the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) have announced the launch of a new Fisheries Food Safety Hub, developed with funding from the European Union (EU) under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF)Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Measures Project.

The purpose of the Fisheries Food Safety Hub is to increase accessibility to fisheries food safety compliance materials. It will serve as the central access point for a wealth of food safety resources for the Caribbean. These include guides and manuals, training videos, infographics, and policy documents covering the entire fisheries value chain: pre-harvest, harvest, and post-harvest. The Hub also features resources developed through complementary initiatives to strengthen food safety in the region, including the Leadership Institute of the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO).

Click here to access the new Fisheries Food Safety Hub