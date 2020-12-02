One more Covid-19 case detected

Spread the love













One imported case of COVID-19 has taken the number of laboratory confirmed cases in Antigua and Barbuda to 142, eight of which are active.

“Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Sunday 29th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6 pm, 21 samples were processed at the Mount St John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from zero to 21,” the Ministry of Health said in a release yesterday.

Of the 21 samples processed by MSJMC, 20 were negative and one positive case, which was imported.

Meanwhile, the results of the 61 samples which were sent to CARPHA on Monday, November 30, are pending.