ONDCP mask wearing strategy draws support

January 5, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Stories No comments

The tactic of wearing masks to conduct a drug bust has drawn support for the law enforcement agency – Office of National Drug Control and Money Laundering Policy (ONDCP). Many callers on OBSERVER Radio’s Voice of the People yesterday said they supported any strategy against organised crime. Over 700 pounds of cocaine was netted when ONDCP officers swooped down on the lone occupant of the Toyota Noah van, as the vehicle was stationary at the stoplight at the junction of Old Parham Road and Sir George Walter Highway.

“When it comes to crime, whatever is necessary to nip it in the bud I am going to agree with,” one caller said. Callers opined that the law enforcement officers put the lives, theirloved ones and themselves on the line in fighting crime and they should be allowed to protect themselves. Police public relations officer Inspector Frankie Thomas said cops do not wear masks while conducting operations, but crimefighting must stay ahead of the evolving underworld.

“In this day and age, fighting crime would attract different methodology and patterns, and while it may be new to some of us we need to understand that the intent was pure. In the sense that they are trying to rid our streets of Antigua and Barbuda of all this amount of drugs.”

