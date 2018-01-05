Millions in cocaine intercepted, suspect charged

January 5, 2018 OBSERVER Media Headline No comments

Deon Perkins is the man who was caught on Wednesday with $11.8 million worth in a cocaine bust, he is expected to go before a magistrate today. The operation in which he was arrested was the subject of OBSERVER media’s exclusive front-page story yesterday. The exposé reported that the bust terrified some residents because lawmen who made the arrest, did so wearing masks.

Perkins is a 41-year-old resident of Union Road, Hatton. According to the arresting agency, the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), he has since been charged with unlawful possession, intent to transfer, being concerned with the supply of 740.8 pounds of cocaine and drug trafficking. The latter offence carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, on conviction. At 3:10 pm, on January 3, ONDCP personnel intercepted Perkins when he approached the traffic light at the junction of Old Parham Road and Sir George Walter Highway.

He was driving a black Noah van, and in it he had nine bags containing a total of 286 bricks of cocaine. The officers, who were dressed in dark clothing, covering every inch of their bodies, were also wearing Balaclava masks (ski masks), and this caused the expression of public concern yesterday.

Residents who contacted OBSERVER media on Wednesday were questioning whether it was a legitimate law enforcement operation or criminals impersonating them, particularly since there were several recent robberies involving criminals dressed in coveralls similar to those used by police and camouflage clothing used by members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

In recent years, OBSERVER media has reported on at least two cases involving Perkins who was accused of possession of cocaine in one instance and cannabis in another.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.