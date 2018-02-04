ONDCP Intercepts Plane with Cocaine and Detains Pilots at VC Bird International Airport

February 4, 2018 Headline, The Big Stories No comments

The ONDCP continued its investigations into the recent drug seizure at the V.C. Bird International Airport (VCBIA).

Three (3) of the persons assisting with investigations have been released. However, the aircraft remains detained
pending further investigations.

A 31 year old Antiguan male from Paynters, Mr. Colin Murraine has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Exportation of Cocaine, Being in Concern with the Supply of Cocaine and Drug Trafficking.

Murraine is expected to make a court appearance on Monday 5 th February 2018 to answer
these charges.

A total weight of 47.51 kilograms or approximately 105 pounds of Cocaine was found. The drug carries an estimated wholesale value of One Million, Six Hundred and Sixty-seven Thousand, Six Hundred and One EC Dollars
($1,667,601.00 ECD).
